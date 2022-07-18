The Deseret News is tracking the release of this year’s college football preseason watch lists. Come back for updates on what Utah ties make the watch lists for the sport’s top awards.

Every Utah FBS team is represented on this year’s Maxwell Award watch list released Monday morning.

The Utes lead the way with two representatives.

Maxwell Award

College player of the year



Logan Bonner, senior, QB, Utah State: Bonner, a transfer from Arkansas State, set five single-season school records in 2021, including passing yards (3,628) and touchdown passes (36), while completing 61% of his passes and leading the Aggies to the Mountain West Conference championship.

Jaren Hall, junior, QB, BYU: Hall, a Maple Mountain High product, led the Cougars to a 10-3 record in his first season as a starter last year while throwing for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns and adding 307 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Cam Rising, junior QB, Utah: Rising took over the Utes' starting job midway into the team's third game last season and led Utah to a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance while throwing for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns and adding 499 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns.

Tavion Thomas, junior RB, Utah: Thomas emerged as the Utes' starting running back last season and rushed for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns — third-most nationally, and a school single-season record — while averaging 105.6 yards rushing in Pac-12 games only, second-best in the conference.

2021 Maxwell Award winner: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama.

Previous Utah winners (first awarded in 1937): Ty Detmer, BYU, 1990.