For the first time, Snapchat can now be downloaded to a computer

For the first time since the app was launched over 10 years ago, Snapchat announced that the company will offer an online version that can be used on a laptop or desktop computer, according to CNN.

What’s new? At the end of June, Snapchat announced a new paid subscription — Snapchat+ — that will allow users early access to exclusive features for $3.99 per month, according to Tech Times.



On Monday, Snapchat announced its newest addition to the subscription service: Snapchat for Web, a browser-based version that will allow users to access the app through a computer, according to TechCrunch.

Snapchat users, if paying for the subscription service, can now send snaps and make voice and video calls on Snapchat, using their computer, CNBC reported.

Details: As of now, Engadget says that only paying users with a Snapchat+ subscription can use the feature, but it will be available to the general public later on.

Snapchat is known for its private way of communication, where snaps are deleted immediately after viewing. The web version will try to maintain the privacy of the mobile app with the use of a “privacy screen” that will block the content of chats when users click out of the window. Snapchat Web will even block attempted screenshots, Engadget said.

Snapchat+: Snapchat + also offers other new features that aren’t available on the free version of the app.



When paying $3.99 monthly, you can see “ghost trails,” a feature that allows you to see everywhere your friend has been in the past 24 hours if they share their location with you.

The subscription will also allow you to see how many times someone has viewed your story and even let you customize the app.

About Snapchat: Snapchat, first released in 2011, is an instant photo-sharing app known for deleting pictures and messages immediately after opening them.