‘Outer Banks’: When will Season 3 hit Netflix?

It’s been almost a year since the last episode of “Outer Banks” aired on Netflix. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Driving the news: Netflix officially renewed the popular teen show for a third season in December 2021, per Epic Stream.



The show’s official Twitter account announced in February that filming for the newest season had begun, sharing a photo of the cast with the caption, “Wouldn’t wanna be stranded with anyone else. OBX3 is now in production.”

The show’s director also announced the start of filming in February via Instagram, sharing a photo of the show’s cast and crew with the caption: “Big love to my @obx family as they begin shooting Season 3 tomorrow!!!! See ya’ll soon.”

What they’re saying: While fans are excited by the news of another season and its current production, Netflix Life says the third season will most likely not be released until early 2023.



According to the site, the show’s first season took about seven months to film, meaning the soonest filming for Season 3 would be done is around September.

In regards to Season 3’s plot, showrunner Josh Pate told Us Weekly there will be even more troubles for the show’s main characters to face as “... the treasure hunt is going to expand, and the mythology around the treasure hunt is going to evolve and get deeper. We’re pretty fired up about how that mythology is going to expand in Season 3. We’ve been reading a lot of books, and we got some good things to hang it on.”

Details: “Outer Banks” first hit Netflix in April 2020. The show follows a group of teenagers living in North Carolina.

