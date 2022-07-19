Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ first reactions: Don’t expect another ‘Get Out’

“Nope” is rated R (some violence, bloody images and language) with a run time of 2 hours, 15 minutes.

The first reactions to “Nope” are trickling in after premiering in Los Angeles Monday night to select critics and press members.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, “Nope” is fronted by the on-screen sibling duo of Daniel Kaluuya (from “Get Out”) and Keke Palmer. According to Variety, the brother and sister discover a UFO over their family’s Hollywood horse ranch and attempt to capture it on film. Steven Yeun, of “The Walking Dead,” Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea round out the cast.

Notably, this is Peele’s first time working with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema who shot the movie on Imax large-format film, per Collider. Hoytema is best known for his work with director Christopher Nolan on “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and “Tenet.”

Peele first made his mark on the horror genre with his 2017 directorial debut “Get Out,” which won him an Oscar for best original screenplay. It was a rare movie that garnered the approval of fans and critics alike and remains 98% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Peele’s first two horror flicks are similar enough, many note that the newest release is very different.

The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022

#NOPEMovie isn't what you expect and the trailer doesn't give it justice.



Jordan Peele does the unimaginable -- again.



RUN, DON'T WALK TO SEE IT THIS WEEKEND.



E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T-!



GIVE KEKE PALMER ALL THE AWARDS CONSIDERATION THIS YEAR. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 19, 2022

According to those at the screening, the movie leans more on science fiction than horror. While most reactions have been positive, some feel it lacks the appeal of Peele’s previous works.

Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest. The first act is superb but by the second, it loses its footing and becomes a bad M. Night Shyamalan movie with Spielbergian elements. It lacks a sense of focus with a story that is never fully realized. #NopeMovie — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 19, 2022

Audiences will get a clearer picture as the movie is shown this week to a wider range of critics and press ahead of the release on July 22, per IndieWire.

