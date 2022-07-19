Facebook Twitter
Culture

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ first reactions: Don’t expect another ‘Get Out’

The L.A. premiere of ‘Nope’ garnered mostly positive reviews ahead of the film’s July 22 U.S. release

By  Collin Leonard Collin Leonard
Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood in “Nope.”

Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood in “Nope,” written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele.

“Nope” is rated R (some violence, bloody images and language) with a run time of 2 hours, 15 minutes.

The first reactions to “Nope” are trickling in after premiering in Los Angeles Monday night to select critics and press members.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, “Nope” is fronted by the on-screen sibling duo of Daniel Kaluuya (from “Get Out”) and Keke Palmer. According to Variety, the brother and sister discover a UFO over their family’s Hollywood horse ranch and attempt to capture it on film. Steven Yeun, of “The Walking Dead,” Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea round out the cast.

Notably, this is Peele’s first time working with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema who shot the movie on Imax large-format film, per Collider. Hoytema is best known for his work with director Christopher Nolan on “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and “Tenet.”

Peele first made his mark on the horror genre with his 2017 directorial debut “Get Out,” which won him an Oscar for best original screenplay. It was a rare movie that garnered the approval of fans and critics alike and remains 98% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Peele’s first two horror flicks are similar enough, many note that the newest release is very different.

According to those at the screening, the movie leans more on science fiction than horror. While most reactions have been positive, some feel it lacks the appeal of Peele’s previous works.

Audiences will get a clearer picture as the movie is shown this week to a wider range of critics and press ahead of the release on July 22, per IndieWire.

