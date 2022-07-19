How Fred Warner and Bobby Wagner fared in this year’s Madden ratings

The minds behind Madden NFL 23 released their ratings for linebackers Tuesday, and two players with Utah ties landed among the elites.

Former BYU standout Fred Warner, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, had an overall rating of 94, the third-highest score among linebackers and edge rushers. Bobby Wagner of the Los Angeles Rams, who played for Utah State in college, also made the top 10; his overall Madden rating was 91.

What are Fred Warner’s ratings on Madden NFL 23?

Warner, who was recently named one of the NFL’s top 25 players who are 25 or younger, had the best score among middle linebackers. Here are some of the individual assessments that went into his rating of 94:



Speed rating: 85.

Acceleration: 93.

Strength: 76.

Agility: 85.

Awareness: 99.

Tackle rating: 90.

Warner’s 99 in the awareness category is the highest possible score that players can receive.

What are Bobby Wagner’s ratings on Madden NFL 23?

Wagner, who played for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 years before signing with the Rams this offseason, may not have received a 99 in an individual category, but he had no weak spots. Here are some of the scores that went into his 91 rating:



Speed rating: 85.

Acceleration: 87.

Strength: 81.

Agility: 84.

Awareness: 92.

Tackle rating: 95.

How do Warner and Wagner compare to their teammates?

Wagner is the only member of the Rams to crack the top 50 when linebackers and edge rushers are listed in order of their Madden NFL 23 score.

Warner, on the other hand, tied with teammate Nick Bosa, who also received an overall rating of 94.

How did other linebackers with Utah ties do in the Madden NFL 23 ratings?

Former BYU star Kyle Van Noy, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after playing for the New England Patriots last year, once ranked among his position group’s elites in terms of on-field performance and Madden scores, but in recent years, he’s fallen back to earth. In Madden NFL 23, he received an overall rating of 78.

Former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was a first-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in April, earned an overall rating of 73 in his rookie season.

Here are the Madden ratings for other linebackers and edge rushers with Utah ties:

