Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | 
College Football Sports

Remember the Manti Te’o saga? There’s going to be a new Netflix documentary about it

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Remember the Manti Te’o saga? There’s going to be a new Netflix documentary about it
In this Oct. 20, 2012, file photo, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o chases the action during the second half of a college football game against the BYU in South Bend, Ind

In this Oct. 20, 2012, file photo, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o chases the action during a college football game against the BYU in South Bend, Ind. Te’o’s life is the subject of an upcoiming Netflix documentary.

Michael Conroy, Associated Press

The “catfishing” saga involving former Notre Dame Fighting Irish football star Manti Te’o will now be the subject of a documentary on Netflix.

On Tuesday, a trailer was released for “The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist,” which will detail the months in 2012 that saw Te’o become one of the best players in all of college football despite experiencing the deaths of his grandmother and girlfriend on the same night.

Except, as followers of the story will remember, that girlfriend (“named” Lennay Kekua) never actually existed, as Te’o was “catfished.”

The documentary, which debuts on Aug. 16, will be part of Netflix’s “Untold” series. According to a story by Sports Illustrated’s Zach Koons on Tuesday, it will be a two-part show.

The trailer shows that Te’o will appear. According to Koons, Naya Tuiasosopo, the person responsible for the hoax, will also make an appearance.

Related

Te’o played last season with the Chicago Bears but is now a free agent.

Last year, ESPN also produced a show detailing the story.

Next Up In Sports
How Fred Warner and Bobby Wagner fared in this year’s Madden ratings
Why are protesters sitting chained in the road during the Tour de France?
Is Utah’s Cam Rising ‘this year’s Zach Wilson’? Why NFL scouts believe his draft stock could soar
Why BYU football has one of the top kicker-punter duos in the country
Where Taysom Hill ranks among TEs on Madden NFL 23 (You might be surprised)
Everything you need to know about Utah’s 2022 football schedule