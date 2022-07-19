What’s Bronco Mendenhall up to now?

Former BYU Cougars head football coach Bronco Mendenhall shocked the college football world last winter when he abruptly resigned as head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers.

That was nearly eight months ago, and on Tuesday, ESPN published a lengthy piece by David M. Hale that detailed what led to Mendenhall’s unexpected decision, what he’s up to now and what the future may hold.

Here are some of the highlights from the piece: