BYU football gets commitment from Skyline ATH Miles Hall

The busy week on the commitment front for the BYU Cougars football program has continued, as the Cougars on Friday got a pledge from Skyline wide receiver Miles Hall for their 2023 recruiting class.

Hall announced his commitment on Twitter.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Hall only had one scholarship offer before this month, from Idaho State of the FCS ranks.

On June 13, however, he received an offer from Utah State, and then got one from BYU the next day.

Last weekend, Hall was a standout at a camp in Salt Lake City, according to 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo.

Wide receiver MVP at @TheUCReport elite camp Salt Lake City — Miles Hall https://t.co/kMzufZsbtR pic.twitter.com/4MAkuzwXM0 — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) June 25, 2022

Last season on offense at Skyline as a junior, Hall caught 36 passes for 426 yards with three touchdowns, according to the Deseret News statistical database.

On defense, he tallied 30 tackles.

Hall becomes the third prospect to commit to the Cougars this week as part of their 2023 recruiting class (joining Arizona linebacker Pierson Watson and Texas running back Landen Chambers), the fourth this month and the seventh overall.