3-star Texas safety Johnathan Hall commits to Utah football

Utah football continues to add to its 2023 class.

The Utes received a commitment from three-star Texas safety Johnathan Hall on Saturday. Hall announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hall had offers from Texas, LSU, Florida State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, TCU, Nebraska and Purdue, among others, per 247Sports.

Hall plays high school football at Katy High School in Katy, Texas. Katy is ranked No. 25 in MaxPreps’ national preseason high school football rankings.

Hall is the ninth commit to Utah’s 2023 class.

