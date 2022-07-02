Facebook Twitter
Saturday, July 2, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

3-star Texas safety Johnathan Hall commits to Utah football

By  Joe Coles Joe Coles  jcoles@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE 3-star Texas safety Johnathan Hall commits to Utah football
The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah football continues to add to its 2023 class.

The Utes received a commitment from three-star Texas safety Johnathan Hall on Saturday. Hall announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hall had offers from Texas, LSU, Florida State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, TCU, Nebraska and Purdue, among others, per 247Sports.

Related

Hall plays high school football at Katy High School in Katy, Texas. Katy is ranked No. 25 in MaxPreps’ national preseason high school football rankings.

Hall is the ninth commit to Utah’s 2023 class.

Next Up In Sports
Former BYU star Elijah Bryant’s ‘One Cent’ approach has paid big dividends
2 coincidental (or maybe not?) subplots of the Rudy Gobert trade
How BYU football will compete with out-of-control NIL chaos
BYU football gets commitment from Skyline ATH Miles Hall
Jazz Insiders newsletter: Grading the Jazz’s first offseason move
Breaking down the Rudy Gobert trade and what it means for the Utah Jazz