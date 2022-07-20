Facebook Twitter
Former BYU star Courtney Wayment finishes 12th in fast world championships race

By  Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
BYU’s Courtney Wayment participates in the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Courtney Wayment, the former BYU athlete, finished 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the World Track and Field Championships Wednesday evening.

After winning the NCAA championships and placing second in the U.S. championships, she wilted in a blistering fast race, one that produced three of the five fastest times in history despite hot conditions (temperatures reached the upper-90s in the afternoon).

The race was won by Norah Jeruto, a native Kenyan who now represents Kazakhstan. She clocked a meet-record time of 8:53.02, which makes her the third fastest in history.

Ethiopia’s Werkuha Getachew was second in 8:54.61 — making her the fifth fastest ever — and countrywoman Mekides Abebe was third in 8:56.08 — making her the sixth fastest ever.

None of the Americans performed particularly well in the race. Courtney Frerichs, the Olympic silver medalist and American record holder, was sixth in 9:10.59 — which was actually a surprise considering the health issues she has dealt with this year. Emma Coburn, the 10-time U.S. champion and former world champion, boldly ran with the leaders through the early laps despite the hot pace, but  faded badly. She was eighth in 9:16.49. Wayment was the third American to cross the finish line. Her time: 9:22.37.

