Former BYU star Courtney Wayment finishes 12th in fast world championships race

Courtney Wayment, the former BYU athlete, finished 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the World Track and Field Championships Wednesday evening.

After winning the NCAA championships and placing second in the U.S. championships, she wilted in a blistering fast race, one that produced three of the five fastest times in history despite hot conditions (temperatures reached the upper-90s in the afternoon).

The race was won by Norah Jeruto, a native Kenyan who now represents Kazakhstan. She clocked a meet-record time of 8:53.02, which makes her the third fastest in history.

Ethiopia’s Werkuha Getachew was second in 8:54.61 — making her the fifth fastest ever — and countrywoman Mekides Abebe was third in 8:56.08 — making her the sixth fastest ever.

None of the Americans performed particularly well in the race. Courtney Frerichs, the Olympic silver medalist and American record holder, was sixth in 9:10.59 — which was actually a surprise considering the health issues she has dealt with this year. Emma Coburn, the 10-time U.S. champion and former world champion, boldly ran with the leaders through the early laps despite the hot pace, but faded badly. She was eighth in 9:16.49. Wayment was the third American to cross the finish line. Her time: 9:22.37.