Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ changed the rules for this group

Each judge on “America’s Got Talent” gets one golden buzzer — a chance to recognize an exceptional act on the show and send that act straight through to the live shows.

Going into Tuesday night’s episode, all four “AGT” judges had already used their golden buzzers. But when the joyful country trio Chapel Hart took the stage, the judges decided to bend the rules. After some deliberation, all of the judges and “AGT” host Terry Crews gave a group golden buzzer to Chapel Hart — something that’s only happened one other time on the show, according to Yahoo.

So what made Chapel Hart so special?

Who is golden buzzer act Chapel Hart on ‘AGT’?

Chapel Hart is a country trio from Mississippi, made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The group is on the rise — in 2021, Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country, which has helped rising female country artists like Kelsea Ballerini and Gabby Barrett, according to its website.

The group has released two independent albums and five singles, but remain unsigned, according to Yahoo.

The singers hope “AGT” can change that.

For their audition, Chapel Hart performed its original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a sequel of sorts to the 1973 Dolly Parton classic “Jolene.” Parton is a longtime favorite of the group, and the singers were inspired by the storyline.

“We figured, though, from 1973 to 2022 we could not still be fighting over the same man!” Danica Hart said. “So we decided to tell him, ‘You can just have him, Jolene.’”

In three-part harmony, Chapel Hart delivered its update on the Jolene love triangle — and the song had the crowd and judges on their feet.

“I needed you today,” “AGT” judge Simon Cowell said as the song came to a close. “That was fantastic. I love you.”

With emotion, the singers, who are Black, shared how they’ve been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple of years.

“But it’s been kind of hard,” Danica Hart said through tears. “Country music doesn’t always look like us.”

“You’ve just got to break down that door,” Cowell responded. “And you may have just broken down the door with that performance — trust me.”

“You say country music doesn’t look like you,” Howie Mandel added. “That is your win, because you are going to be original.”

After lamenting how all the golden buzzer opportunities have been exhausted this season, the judges then decided to break protocol and collectively hit the buzzer for the group, impressed with Chapel Hart’s energy and originality. The golden buzzer sends the group past the Judge Cuts round and straight through to the live shows.

The audition already has more than 1 million views on YouTube.

Who else has received a group golden buzzer on ‘AGT’?

A group golden buzzer has been given just one other time on “AGT,” to 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker in 2021.

Other golden buzzer acts on this current season of “AGT” include: Lebanon dancing group the Mayyas, and singers Lily Meola, Sara James and Madison Taylor Baez.