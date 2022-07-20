A former Utah gymnastics assistant — who coached MyKayla Skinner on vault when she won a NCAA title — is now at Utah State

Utah State gymnastics’ coaching staff has been finalized, and the last addition is one Utah gymnastics fans are familiar with.

Former Red Rocks’ assistant coach Robert Ladanyi — who coached at Utah in 2018 and 2019 — has been hired as the Aggies’ final assistant coach, joining head coach Kristin White and assistant coach Rachel Slocum in Logan.

Ladanyi will be the Aggies’ primary coach on uneven bars and brings with him a wealth of NCAA coaching experience at Florida, Utah, Denver and, most recently, Nebraska.

Why did Utah State hire Robert Ladanyi?

White explained in a press release why Ladanyi was chosen as the final addition to her first coaching staff at Utah State.

“I am excited to finalize my coaching staff with Robert,” White said. “He has worked at some of the best programs around the country over the last 16 years, one of which being Florida, where he won three NCAA national championships. His experience and knowledge with the sport is something that is going to make an immediate impact on our team.

“It was clear through the interview process that his goals for Utah State Gymnastics aligned with my vision for the program. I am looking forward to working together to help build a culture of excellence for our student-athletes.”

What Robert Ladanyi said about his return to Utah

Ladanyi spent the last three seasons at Nebraska, but is excited to be returning to the Beehive State.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity to return to the beautiful state of Utah and coach the Aggie gymnasts,” Ladanyi said. “I can’t wait to get to Logan and to start working alongside Kristin White, Rachel Slocum and all who support the dreams and ambitions of the Utah State gymnasts. I’m excited to be in a position where I can work with the Aggies to help them reach their full potential and move toward conference and national team goals.”

Who has Robert Ladanyi coached? What kind of experience does he have?

During his 20-plus coaching at the collegiate level, Ladanyi has coached some of the biggest names in the sport.

Most recently, that included Nebraska All-American Taylor Houchin, who earned All-America honors on vault and was a finalist for the AAI Award, the closest equivalent college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy.

While at Utah, Ladanyi coached Utes great and Olympic silver medalist MyKayla Skinner on vault and in 2018 she won an individual NCAA national title on the event.

During his time at Denver, Ladanyi was the floor coach for the Pioneers’ first ever individual NCAA floor champion — Nina McGee and over the course of a decade as an assistant at Florida he coached two individual national champions on bars and was a part of three national title-winning teams.

Before coming to the United States, Ladanyi was the head coach of the Romanian Junior National Team and as a gymnast he competed with the Romanian National Team for six years before retiring from competition at the age of 19 due to injury.

Utah State gymnastics roster additions

The Aggies roster was severely depleted earlier this summer when six now former Aggies elected to transfer to Clemson, following former USU head coach Amy Smith.

Per College Gym News, White has begun process of shoring up those losses.

The outlet reported Tuesday that two gymnasts are transferring to Utah State ahead of the 2022-23 season — Lindenwood’s Payton Gatzlaff and Jenna Eagles. A rising junior and sophomore, respectively, join an Aggie roster that includes Lexi Aragon, Carley Bayles, Brianna Brooks, Amari Evans, Maia Fishwick, Jessica Gutierrez, Dani Kirstine, Grace Rojas, Angel Stuart, Sofi Sullivan, Ariel Toomey and Brooke Wilson.

