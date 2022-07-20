Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch wins ESPY

Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch was named Best National Women’s Soccer League player at sports’ version of the Oscars.

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch wins ESPY
BYU forward Ashley Hatch celebrates her goal during an NCAA soccer game against San Francisco in Provo on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

FILE — BYU forward Ashley Hatch celebrates her goal during an NCAA soccer game against San Francisco in Provo on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. BYU shutout San Francisco 4-0. Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch was named Best National Women’s Soccer League player at the ESPYs.

Nick Wagner, Deseret News

Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch was named Best National Women’s Soccer League player at sports’ version of the Oscars.

Hatch won the won the award at the ESPYs on Wednesday night, beating out Aubrey Bledsoe of the Washington Spirit, Jess Fishlock of the OL Reign and Caprice Dydasco of NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Last season, Hatch, who plays for the Washington Spirit, led the NWSL in goals with 11 — winning the NWSL’s Golden Boot.

Through 10 matches in 2022, Hatch has four goals for the Spirit. She also plays for the United States women’s national team, with four goals in 11 international appearances.

After starring at BYU, Hatch was drafted with the second overall pick by the North Carolina Courage in 2017. She scored 19 goals in her senior season for the Cougars.

Also nominated for ESPYs were Utah-born figure skater Nathan Chen, for best Olympic men’s athlete, and Jordan High alum and Paralympian Brenna Huckaby, for best women’s athlete with a disability.

Next Up In BYU sports
Former BYU star Courtney Wayment finishes 12th in fast world championships race
A record-tying 4 BYU Cougars selected in 20-round Major League Baseball draft
Where the ACC and SEC stand on conference realignment
What those around the Big 12 are saying about BYU joining the club
Amid conference realignment chaos, what’s next for the Big 12?
A pair of Utah college running backs are on this year’s Doak Walker Award watch list