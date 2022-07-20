Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch wins ESPY

Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch was named Best National Women’s Soccer League player at sports’ version of the Oscars.

Hatch won the won the award at the ESPYs on Wednesday night, beating out Aubrey Bledsoe of the Washington Spirit, Jess Fishlock of the OL Reign and Caprice Dydasco of NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Last season, Hatch, who plays for the Washington Spirit, led the NWSL in goals with 11 — winning the NWSL’s Golden Boot.

Through 10 matches in 2022, Hatch has four goals for the Spirit. She also plays for the United States women’s national team, with four goals in 11 international appearances.

After starring at BYU, Hatch was drafted with the second overall pick by the North Carolina Courage in 2017. She scored 19 goals in her senior season for the Cougars.

Also nominated for ESPYs were Utah-born figure skater Nathan Chen, for best Olympic men’s athlete, and Jordan High alum and Paralympian Brenna Huckaby, for best women’s athlete with a disability.

