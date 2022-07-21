Sorting through the chaos that is college athletics

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Weeks have passed since USC and UCLA announced they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

When it comes to the consequences caused by that shocking move, there are still many unanswered questions regarding realignment.

What to make of the fate of Utah and the Pac-12? Will another shoe drop or will things stand pat for a while?

Will the Pac-12 and Big 12 merge? Or will the Pac-12 remain together?

And to add to the drama, as columnist Doug Robinson points out, politics may play a role in what happens moving forward:

In 2016, you might recall, California Gov. Gavin Newson and the State Legislature enacted a law that prohibits state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states that ‘discriminate’ against LGBTQ people.



The bill states, ‘California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.’



In other words, they would fight what they perceive as ‘intolerance’ with intolerance. If you don’t agree with their definition of tolerance, then they won’t do business with you.

Makes you want to look forward to the start of the college football season even more.

