How BYU basketball’s nonconference schedule is shaping up

Not all of BYU basketball’s nonconference games and dates have been announced — the full schedule probably won’t be released until September — but coach Mark Pope’s program will be tested early this season.

BYU is expected to tip off the 2022-23 campaign Nov. 7 at home against Idaho State. Former Cougars forward Kolby Lee is now playing for the Bengals.

Other November contests include matchups with San Diego State on the road, a home game against Missouri State, and a trip to the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Other programs in the stacked tournament are Kansas, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin, North Carolina State, Butler and Dayton.

The Battle 4 Atlantis bracket is expected to be released soon.

Two years ago, the Cougars were slated to play in the Junkanoo Jam in the Bahamas but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

On Dec. 10, BYU will take on Creighton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

BYU will also face several in-state foes in December — Utah Valley University, Utah (Dec. 17), Weber State and Utah State.

“It’s very similar to last year,” BYU assistant coach Nick Robinson said of this year’s nonconference schedule. “We felt like our schedule last year put us in the upper echelon of strength of schedule. We’re in the Battle 4 Atlantis; we’ve got Utah on the schedule again; we have a couple of teams that will be return games. For us, the focus is going to be on putting us in a great situation to be prepared for the West Coast Conference.”