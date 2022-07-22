Where Zach Wilson ranks among starting QBs on Madden. (There are bright spots, we promise)

The list of Madden NFL 23 ratings for quarterbacks was released Friday and, if you’re a BYU or Utah football fan, it held some bad news.

None of the active QBs with Utah ties — Zach Wilson, Tyler Huntley and Jordan Love — scored higher than a 73, and none made it into the top 20.

Wilson, the only quarterback in the trio who serves as his team’s starter, ranked ahead of just seven other starting QBs (and that drops to six if you think San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded and start for some other team.) His overall Madden rating of 73 puts him in a tie for 24th on the list.

How was Zach Wilson scored in Madden NFL 23?

Wilson’s overall rating is based on a variety of individual skill assessments. Here’s how he scored on some of those measures:



Speed rating: 83

Acceleration: 88

Strength: 61

Agility: 84

Awareness: 65

Throw power rating: 94

Although Wilson falls more than 20 spots behind elite quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who ranked first and second, respectively, on the Madden list, he bested both of them on a few of these scores. For example, Brady and Rodgers both received scores in the 70s on acceleration, while Wilson had an 88.

One spot where Wilson definitely needs work, at least according to the Madden team, is on his situational awareness. His score of 65 was more than 30 points lower than Brady’s (99) and Rodgers’ (97) scores.

Which starting quarterbacks did Zach Wilson beat?

Wilson’s 73 rating put him ahead of the presumptive starters on seven NFL teams: Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions (72), Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers (72), Davis Mills of the Houston Texans (71), Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons (71), Daniel Jones of the New York Giants (70), Mitchell Trubisky of the Pittsburgh Steelers (69) and Drew Lock of the Seattle Seahawks (66.)

He tied with Carson Wentz, who is expected to start for the Washington Commanders in the season ahead.

How were other QBs with Utah ties rated in Madden?

Jordan Love, who was famously drafted in the first round of the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers in 2020, received an overall Madden rating of 66. He played at Utah State University in college.

Former University of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 after going undrafted. He received a rating of 68 in Madden NFL 23.

