These 3 R-rated Marvel movies are now on Disney+

Disney+ has been revamping the shows it offers. In March, it introduced content rated TV-MA, deviating from its usual family-friendly material.

Now, it’s leveling up again. The company announced that both the “Deadpool” movies and “Logan” will soon be available to stream on Disney+. All three movies are R-rated, full of sexual material, gore and profanity.

After Disney acquired Fox, which included the Fox movie studio, in 2017, it got access to “limited Marvel IP, including X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool,” according to Deadline. (Fox bought these titles in the ’90s when Marvel was strapped for cash.)

What are ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ about?

“Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2,” starring Ryan Reynolds as foul-mouthed anti-hero Wade Wilson, were previously streaming on Hulu, another Disney-owned streaming service.

The first movie is Wade’s origin story. He was subjected to rough experiments that left him with a scar-covered face and an ability to heal himself. He creates his alter ego Deadpool and goes on a mission, accompanied by his dark humor, to hunt down the man who ruined his life.

Wade returns in the second movie — after losing the love of his life, Deadpool bring together a team of fellow mutants to save mutant Russel Collins, or Firefist, from cyborg Cabel.

“Logan,” featuring “X-Men” hero Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, was only available to buy or rent before moving to Disney+. In the film, Logan is content with leading a quiet life, but when he’s asked for help by Laura, a mutant on the run, he must get her to safety.

What are the mature titles on Disney+?

In the past, Disney+ only offered series and films that were produced by Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, which are mostly rated PG-13. But it’s now expanded to TV-MA and R-rated content. Mature titles added in March include all of Marvel’s original series for Netflix: “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Punisher” and “The Defenders.”