Friday, July 22, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

BYU football beats out numerous elite programs for commitment from Arizona TE Jackson Bowers

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
BYU players make their way onto the field ahead of an NCAA college football game against Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars football program got an absolutely massive win on the recruiting trail Friday when Arizona tight end Jackson Bowers announced his commitment to the program via a video he posted on Twitter.

How big of win is this for the Cougars? Bowers chose BYU over a final list of schools that included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies and his home state Arizona Wildcats.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Bowers is a top-250 recruit nationally according to 247 Sports and a top-15 tight end.

He becomes the eighth prospect to commit to BYU as part of its 2023 recruiting class.

