Former Utah running back Jordan Wilmore has transferred to a new school.

According to his Twitter bio, Wilmore has transferred to Utah State.

That time of the year🫡 pic.twitter.com/YGBQEicuKB — Jordan Wilmore (@jaywillygbe) July 22, 2022

Wilmore, a four-star recruit from Lawndale High School in Lawndale, Calif., played in two seasons at Utah, rushing for 194 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 season and 54 yards in 2020.

He transferred to Fresno State for the 2021 season, where he rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The 5-foot-8, 203-pound Wilmore has two seasons of eligibility left.