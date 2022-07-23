What are prebiotic sodas, and are they actually good for you?

Soda is a part of many Americans’ lives. In fact, a 2018 survey found that the average American consumes about 38 gallons of soda every year.

However, a new type of fizzy drink has hit the market, which is reportedly healthier than its sugary counterparts: prebiotic soda.

What is prebiotic soda?

Prebiotic sodas can be a healthier alternative to regular soda. According to the popular healthy soda brand Poppi, “Prebiotic soda is a bubbly soda alternative that aims to provide you with a tasty but healthier soft drink, all while feeding your gut prebiotics.” The drinks often have healthy add-ins like fiber, lactic acid or apple cider vinegar to boost their nutrition levels and fuel your body.

Are they good for you?

Prebiotic sodas are typically healthier than regular soda, since they’re often made with whole, natural ingredients and refrain from using artificial or refined sweeteners, per Planted. The canned drinks are also typically 20 calories or less and contain 5 grams of sugar or less, per Fit Dome. A 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, meanwhile, has 140 calories and contains 39 grams of sugar.

What are prebiotics, and what are they good for?

As more and more people are trying to take care of their gut health, it’s important to know what exactly prebiotics are. While probiotics create the healthy bacteria in our guts, prebiotics are the food source that the healthy bacteria lives on. According to Omni Biotic, “Prebiotics feed beneficial bacteria in the gut and keep the microbiota balanced.” Prebiotics can be taken every day to help with digestion and boost your immune system, per Healthline.

Prebiotic soda brands

If you’re interested in trying this out healthy soda alternative for yourself, here’s a list of some popular options on the market, per Thrillist and Chattersource:

