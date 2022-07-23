Facebook Twitter
Saturday, July 23, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Maarten Paes, Jesus Ferreira lead FC Dallas past Real Salt Lake

By  Associated Press
SHARE Maarten Paes, Jesus Ferreira lead FC Dallas past Real Salt Lake
merlin_2933053.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) screams after colliding with FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jesus Ferreira scored an early goal and Maarten Paes had five saves to help FC Dallas beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 Saturday night.

Ferreira’s goal came in the 14th minute to secure the win for Dallas (8-6-8). Paxton Pomykal got an assist on the goal.

merlin_2933049.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) and FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) compete for the ball at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 7
merlin_2933061.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) and FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) compete for the ball at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 7
merlin_2933059.jpg

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari (17) kicks the ball during the game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 7
merlin_2933057.jpg

Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas scuffle during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 7
merlin_2933055.jpg

Real Salt Lake’s Justin Meram (9) and Maikel Chang (16) try to score against FC Dallas at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 7
merlin_2933053.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) screams after colliding with FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 7
merlin_2933051.jpg

FC Dallas midfielder Ema Twumasi (22) steals the ball from Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 7
merlin_2933049.jpg
merlin_2933061.jpg
merlin_2933059.jpg
merlin_2933057.jpg
merlin_2933055.jpg
merlin_2933053.jpg
merlin_2933051.jpg

RSL (9-7-6) outshot Dallas 25-7, with five shots on goal to two for Dallas.

Paes saved all five shots he faced for Dallas. Zac MacMath saved one of the two shots he faced for RSL.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dallas hosts the LA Galaxy and RSL visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

Next Up In Sports
Familiar faces win Deseret News Marathon
Eric Nelson wins Deseret News Half Marathon; Tori Parkinson claims women’s division title
High school football: Layton Christian edges out Duchesne as the team to beat in 1A North region
Kalani Sitake: Why the 46-year-old BYU coach is the ultimate players coach
Deseret News 2022 Marathon results
Deseret News 2022 Half Marathon results