Saturday, July 23, 2022 
Former Trump adviser Bannon found guilty of contempt

Bannon is one of the highest-ranking former members of Trump’s team to be convicted

By  Ashley Nash
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, pauses as he departs federal court on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Washington.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, pauses as he departs federal court on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Washington. A jury found Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress.

Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Stephen Bannon, a former chief strategist and counselor to President Donald Trump, was found guilty by a jury and convicted by a federal judge on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The crimes: The counts were for Bannon’s refusal to appear at a deposition and for withholding documents after a subpoena was issued by the House Select Committee for the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The sentence: Bannon’s sentencing will take place on Oct. 21. He could spend between 30 days to a year in prison and be ordered to pay fines of up to $100,000 for each count of contempt.

Key quote: “Mr. Bannon was found guilty of contempt by a jury of his peers for his choice to ignore a lawful subpoena,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, an assistant director for the FBI Washington Field Office.

