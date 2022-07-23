Former Trump adviser Bannon found guilty of contempt

Stephen Bannon, a former chief strategist and counselor to President Donald Trump, was found guilty by a jury and convicted by a federal judge on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The crimes: The counts were for Bannon’s refusal to appear at a deposition and for withholding documents after a subpoena was issued by the House Select Committee for the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The sentence: Bannon’s sentencing will take place on Oct. 21. He could spend between 30 days to a year in prison and be ordered to pay fines of up to $100,000 for each count of contempt.

Key quote: “Mr. Bannon was found guilty of contempt by a jury of his peers for his choice to ignore a lawful subpoena,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, an assistant director for the FBI Washington Field Office.