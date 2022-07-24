Facebook Twitter
Incredible defensive play lands Salt Lake Bees top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
FILE —&nbsp;Salt Lake Bees infielder David Fletcher (15) throws the ball during the Salt Lake Bees’ 5-4 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City. The Bees won after 11 innings of play.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News

A spectacular defensive play earned the Salt Lake Bees the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

During Saturday night’s game against the Tacoma Rainers, Rainers right fielder Trey Amburgey hit a ground ball and Bees second baseman Jake Palomaki made a diving play to field it. Without looking, Palomaki made a backhanded flip to shortstop David Fletcher, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels and is down with the Bees on a rehab assignment. Fletcher caught the flip bare-handed and threw it to first base, with the throw just beating Amburgey.

The Bees’ Twitter account shared a video of the play with the caption, “hey @SportsCenter is this Top 10 worthy?”

It was.

The incredible defensive play was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 that night.

