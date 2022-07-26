High school girls soccer: Lone Peak, Skyline, Ridgeline, RSL Academy, Rowland Hall tabbed preseason No. 1s

The 2022-23 high school sports school year kicks off next week with the start of the girls soccer season on Aug. 2.

With only one defending state champion pegged as the team to beat in their respective classification in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings, the 2022 season figures to be another outstanding one.

Riverton won the 6A title a year ago, but it begins the year outside of the top five in the 6A rankings. Skyline ran the table with a 20-0 record in 5A last season, and the coaches expect great things from the Eagles again this year, tabbing them as the 5A preseason No. 1.

In 4A, Ridgeline edged both Crimson Cliffs and Mountain Crest for the top preseason spot. Mountain Crest beat Crimson Cliffs in the 4A final a year ago.

In 3A, defending champ Ogden checks in at No. 3 with RSL Academy grabbing the top spot, while 2A champ Waterford begins the season at No. 2 behind region rival Rowland Hall.

Deseret News girls soccer preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team ’21 record

1. Lone Peak (14-3)

2. Syracuse (13-7)

3. Davis (14-3)

4. Skyridge (13-6)

5. American Fork (7-11)

Others receiving multiple votes: Riverton, Mountain Ridge, Fremont, Layton, Westlake, Bingham, Corner Canyon, Pleasant Grove

Class 5A

Team ’21 record

1. Skyline (20-0)

2. Lehi (15-4)

3. Alta (11-6)

4. Bonneville (16-3)

5. Timpanogos (16-2)

Others receiving multiple votes: Olympus, Viewmont, Murray, Brighton, East, Maple Mountain, Cedar Valley, Woods Cross

Class 4A

Team ’21 record

1. Ridgeline (7-8)

2. Crimson Cliffs (17-3)

3. Mountain Crest (17-2)

4. Desert Hills (7-11)

5. Snow Canyon (8-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Green Canyon, Sky View

Class 3A

Team ’21 record

1. RSL Academy (11-5)

2. Morgan (16-3)

3. Ogden (13-4)

4. Judge Memorial (10-5)

5. Juan Diego (8-5)

Others receiving multiple votes: Canyon View, Manti

Class 2A

Team ’21 record

1. Rowland Hall (13-4)

2. Waterford (15-2)

3. American Heritage (9-4)

4. St. Joseph (10-6)

5. Parowan (13-4)

Others receiving multiple votes: Maeser Prep, Draper APA