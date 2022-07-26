The NFL’s new streaming service, explained

The NFL on Monday launched its latest — and hopefully greatest — video streaming service as teams across the country kicked off training camp. NFL+ will allow subscribers to view preseason and in-season games and dive into the league’s archives.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League, said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics.”

Here’s an overview of what to expect from the new service:

What is NFL+?

NFL+ is the NFL’s new streaming service. It builds upon the league’s previous video services, including NFL Game Pass, which will no longer be available in the United States, according to the press release.

By subscribing to NFL+, NFL fans will be able to stream local and prime time games live on their phones or tablets and watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Subscribers will also be able to listen live to the home, away and national radio calls for every game.

What’s included in an NFL+ premium subscription?

Premium subscribers will get a few additional perks, including access to full and condensed game replays. These fans will also be able to watch the film clips used by coaching staffs, like the all-22 edit.

How much does an NFL+ subscription cost?

A basic NFL+ subscription costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 for the full year. The premium version is a little pricier, at $9.99 per month and $79.99 per year.

How did NFL fans react to the launch?

Although many NFL fans took to social media to share their excitement about the new service, others expressed frustration that NFL+ will not allow users to watch live out-of-market games (unless they’re in prime time.) To access those games, people will still need to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Some potential subscribers are also worried about seeing the same sort of technological glitches that plagued the NFL Game Pass service. “It is truly astonishing how bad of a product NFL Game Pass has become. It’s barely functional at this point,” tweeted one NFL reporter in November 2021.