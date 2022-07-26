Even with Utah and BYU leading the way, there are fewer Utah ties in the NFL right now. Why is that?
There are 26 people who played at the University of Utah and 22 who played at BYU on NFL rosters right now
Each summer over the past nine years, the Deseret News has created a master list of Utah ties in the NFL during the offseason. This year, we found 77 Utah ties on an NFL roster. Training camps kick off in full this week.
How does the number of Utah ties on NFL rosters in 2022 compare to past seasons?
The 77 Utah ties on NFL rosters this offseason is down a dozen from last year, when 89 locals dotted rosters.
Prior to that, there were 74 in 2020, 76 in 2019 and 79 in 2018.
During the 2017 offseason, there were 90 Utah ties on NFL rosters during the offseason — the high watermark in recent years.
In 2016, there were 75 Utah ties on rosters during the summer, with 70 in 2015 and 66 in 2014.
The 77 local players on NFL rosters this offseason includes 18 rookies, with three draft picks and 15 undrafted free agents.
Here’s a breakdown of those 77 players (note: they can count towards multiple categories, and a player’s local tie on the FBS/FCS college level is determined by the last Utah school they attended):
- 26 who played at the University of Utah (down from 29 last year).
- 22 who played at BYU (down from 26 last year).
- 13 who played at Utah State (down from 14 last year).
- 4 who played at Weber State (equal to 4 last year).
- 2 who played at Southern Utah (up from 1 last year).
- 2 who played at Snow College (down from 4 last year).
- 33 who played football at Utah high schools (down from 42 last year).
Keep in mind, the total number of Utah ties in the NFL will shrink significantly over the next few weeks, as teams trim their rosters from 90 (the number of players allowed during the offseason) to 53 for the regular season.
Oftentimes, more than a dozen or so players with Utah ties are waived during training camp or preseason competition. Some will end up on a practice squad somewhere else.
Why are there fewer Utah ties in the NFL this offseason?
- Utah and BYU continue to lead the way for Utah ties on NFL rosters, though both schools have seen their representation shrink from a year ago.
- BYU saw fewer rookies enter the NFL this offseason — just four, including draft pick Tyler Allgeier, are on teams right now — and subsequently has four fewer players in the NFL right now compared to last season.
- Utah, meanwhile, has nine rookies in the league — including first-round draft pick Devin Lloyd — but an unusually high amount of former Utes are currently free agents, among them former first-round pick Star Lotulelei. (There’s a full list of free agents at the end of the article.)
- BYU has closed the gap on Utah for representation on NFL rosters — for the second straight year, BYU is within five players of the University of Utah. Back in 2020, Utah had 30 players on NFL offseason rosters, while BYU had just 12. A sizable rookie class in 2021 helped BYU close that gap, and time will tell if BYU can have enough of those players stick around.
- Utah State has seen its NFL representation dip a little in the past couple years, though the school is routinely seeing a number in the early to mid teens of former players on offseason rosters.
- Last year was a strong year for Utah high schoolers entering the NFL — there were seven total Utah high schoolers taken in the 2021 draft and a total of 10 Utah high school rookies overall. This year, only seven players who played at Utah high schools are entering the league as rookies.
Who are the 77 Utah ties on NFL rosters this offseason?
Here’s a look at each Utah tie in the NFL, listed by school in alphabetical order:
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school (if applicable)
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|N/A
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Stansbury
|Matt Bushman
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|N/A
|Brady Christensen
|OT
|Carolina Panthers
|Bountiful
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|N/A
|James Empey
|C
|Dallas Cowboys
|American Fork
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|New Orleans Saints
|N/A
|Harvey Langi
|LB
|New England Patriots
|Bingham
|Dax Milne
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|Bingham
|Kai Nacua
|S
|New York Jets
|N/A
|Samson Nacua
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|Timpview
|Neil Pau'u
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|N/A
|Daniel Sorensen
|S
|New Orleans Saints
|N/A
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Cleveland Browns
|N/A
|Khyiris Tonga
|DT
|Chicago Bears
|Granger
|Kyle Van Noy
|LB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|N/A
|Fred Warner
|LB
|San Francisco 49ers
|N/A
|Troy Warner
|S
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|N/A
|Chris Wilcox
|CB
|Indianapolis Colts
|N/A
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|N/A
|Ty'Son Williams
|RB
|Indianapolis Colts
|N/A
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|New York Jets
|Corner Canyon
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school (if applicable)
|Utah junior college (If applicable)
|Bradlee Anae
|DE
|New York Jets
|N/A
|N/A
|Cody Barton
|LB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Brighton
|N/A
|Jackson Barton
|OT
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Brighton
|N/A
|Julian Blackmon
|FS
|Indianapolis Colts
|Layton
|N/A
|Marquise Blair
|S
|Seattle Seahawks
|N/A
|N/A
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Denver Broncos
|Westlake
|Snow
|Terrell Burgess
|S
|Los Angeles Rams
|N/A
|N/A
|Britain Covey
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Timpview
|N/A
|Nick Ford
|C
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|N/A
|N/A
|Cole Fotheringham
|TE
|Las Vegas Raiders
|N/A
|N/A
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Arizona Cardinals
|Herriman
|N/A
|Matt Gay
|K
|Los Angeles Rams
|Orem
|N/A
|Javelin Guidry
|DB
|New York Jets
|N/A
|N/A
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|Baltimore Ravens
|N/A
|N/A
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Chicago Bears
|N/A
|N/A
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|N/A
|N/A
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|N/A
|N/A
|Bamidele Olaseni
|OL
|Las Vegas Raiders
|N/A
|N/A
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|N/A
|N/A
|T.J. Pledger
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|N/A
|N/A
|Hauati Pututau
|DT
|Green Bay Packers
|Cottonwood
|N/A
|Eric Rowe
|S
|Miami Dolphins
|N/A
|N/A
|Nephi Sewell
|LB
|New Orleans Saints
|Deseret Hills
|N/A
|Mika Tafua
|DE
|Dallas Cowboys
|N/A
|N/A
|Marcus Williams
|FS
|Baltimore Ravens
|N/A
|N/A
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|P
|San Francisco 49ers
|N/A
|N/A
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school (if applicable)
|Utah junior college (if applicable)
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|N/A
|N/A
|Kyler Fackrell
|LB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|N/A
|N/A
|Tipa Galeai
|LB
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
|N/A
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Washington Commanders
|Jordan
|N/A
|Dallin Leavitt
|S
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
|N/A
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
|N/A
|Patrick Scales
|LS
|Chicago Bears
|Weber
|N/A
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|N/A
|N/A
|Darwin Thompson
|RB
|Seattle Seahawks
|N/A
|N/A
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|Arizona Cardinals
|Fremont
|N/A
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|Los Angeles Rams
|N/A
|N/A
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|East
|Snow
|Derek Wright
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|N/A
|N/A
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|College
|Utah high school (if applicable)
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Chicago Bears
|Southern Utah
|Murray
|Miles Killebrew
|S
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Southern Utah
|N/A
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Buffalo Bills
|Weber State
|N/A
|Sua Opeta
|OG
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Weber State
|Stansbury
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR/RS
|New Orleans Saints
|Weber State
|N/A
|Jonah Williams
|DE
|Los Angeles Rams
|Weber State
|N/A
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|New Orleans Saints
|Judge Memorial
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|Brighton
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Orem
|Porter Gustin
|DE
|Miami Dolphins
|Salem Hills
|Andre James
|OT
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Herriman
|Bryan Mone
|DT
|Seattle Seahawks
|Highland
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Dallas Cowboys
|Bingham
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Detroit Lions
|Desert Hills
|Noah Togiai
|TE
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Hunter
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Bingham
|Player
|Pos.
|Previous NFL team
|Utah tie(s)
|Tristen Hoge
|OG
|Denver Broncos
|BYU
|Bronson Kaufusi
|TE
|Green Bay Packers
|BYU, Timpview
|Corbin Kaufusi
|OL
|San Francisco 49ers
|BYU, Timpview
|Brian Allen
|CB
|Cleveland Browns
|Utah
|Francis Bernard
|LB
|Dallas Cowboys
|Utah, Herriman
|Devontae Booker
|RB
|New York Giants
|Utah
|Chase Hansen
|LB
|New Orleans Saints
|Utah, Lone Peak
|Star Lotulelei
|DT
|Buffalo Bills
|Utah, Bingham, Snow
|Jared Norris
|LB
|Washington Commanders
|Utah
|Nate Orchard
|DE
|Washington Commanders
|Utah, Highland
|Darrin Paulo
|OL
|Detroit Lions
|Utah
|Jeremiah Poutasi
|OL
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Utah
|Pita Taumoepenu
|LB
|Denver Broncos
|Utah, Timpview
|Sam Tevi
|OT
|Indianapolis Colts
|Utah
|Dominik Eberle
|K
|Carolina Panthers
|Utah State
|Nevin Lawson
|CB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Utah State
|JoJo Natson
|WR/Ret.
|Cleveland Browns
|Utah State
|Jordan Devey
|OL
|Buffalo Bills
|American Fork, Snow
|Marcus Kemp
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Layton
|Xavier Su'a-Filo
|OG
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Timpview
|John Ursua
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cedar, Westlake