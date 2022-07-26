Even with Utah and BYU leading the way, there are fewer Utah ties in the NFL right now. Why is that?

Each summer over the past nine years, the Deseret News has created a master list of Utah ties in the NFL during the offseason. This year, we found 77 Utah ties on an NFL roster. Training camps kick off in full this week.

How does the number of Utah ties on NFL rosters in 2022 compare to past seasons?

The 77 Utah ties on NFL rosters this offseason is down a dozen from last year, when 89 locals dotted rosters.

Prior to that, there were 74 in 2020, 76 in 2019 and 79 in 2018.

During the 2017 offseason, there were 90 Utah ties on NFL rosters during the offseason — the high watermark in recent years.

In 2016, there were 75 Utah ties on rosters during the summer, with 70 in 2015 and 66 in 2014.

The 77 local players on NFL rosters this offseason includes 18 rookies, with three draft picks and 15 undrafted free agents.

Here’s a breakdown of those 77 players (note: they can count towards multiple categories, and a player’s local tie on the FBS/FCS college level is determined by the last Utah school they attended):



26 who played at the University of Utah (down from 29 last year).

22 who played at BYU (down from 26 last year).

13 who played at Utah State (down from 14 last year).

4 who played at Weber State (equal to 4 last year).

2 who played at Southern Utah (up from 1 last year).

2 who played at Snow College (down from 4 last year).

33 who played football at Utah high schools (down from 42 last year).

Keep in mind, the total number of Utah ties in the NFL will shrink significantly over the next few weeks, as teams trim their rosters from 90 (the number of players allowed during the offseason) to 53 for the regular season.

Oftentimes, more than a dozen or so players with Utah ties are waived during training camp or preseason competition. Some will end up on a practice squad somewhere else.

Why are there fewer Utah ties in the NFL this offseason?

Utah and BYU continue to lead the way for Utah ties on NFL rosters, though both schools have seen their representation shrink from a year ago.

BYU saw fewer rookies enter the NFL this offseason — just four, including draft pick Tyler Allgeier, are on teams right now — and subsequently has four fewer players in the NFL right now compared to last season.

Utah, meanwhile, has nine rookies in the league — including first-round draft pick Devin Lloyd — but an unusually high amount of former Utes are currently free agents, among them former first-round pick Star Lotulelei. (There’s a full list of free agents at the end of the article.)

BYU has closed the gap on Utah for representation on NFL rosters — for the second straight year, BYU is within five players of the University of Utah. Back in 2020, Utah had 30 players on NFL offseason rosters, while BYU had just 12. A sizable rookie class in 2021 helped BYU close that gap, and time will tell if BYU can have enough of those players stick around.

Utah State has seen its NFL representation dip a little in the past couple years, though the school is routinely seeing a number in the early to mid teens of former players on offseason rosters.

Last year was a strong year for Utah high schoolers entering the NFL — there were seven total Utah high schoolers taken in the 2021 draft and a total of 10 Utah high school rookies overall. This year, only seven players who played at Utah high schools are entering the league as rookies.

Who are the 77 Utah ties on NFL rosters this offseason?

Here’s a look at each Utah tie in the NFL, listed by school in alphabetical order:

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, left, looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson, Associated Press

BYU players in the NFL Player Pos. NFL team Utah high school (if applicable) Tyler Allgeier RB Atlanta Falcons N/A Zayne Anderson S Kansas City Chiefs Stansbury Matt Bushman TE Kansas City Chiefs N/A Brady Christensen OT Carolina Panthers Bountiful Michael Davis CB Los Angeles Chargers N/A James Empey C Dallas Cowboys American Fork Taysom Hill TE New Orleans Saints N/A Harvey Langi LB New England Patriots Bingham Dax Milne WR Washington Commanders Bingham Kai Nacua S New York Jets N/A Samson Nacua WR Indianapolis Colts Timpview Neil Pau'u WR Buffalo Bills N/A Daniel Sorensen S New Orleans Saints N/A Sione Takitaki LB Cleveland Browns N/A Khyiris Tonga DT Chicago Bears Granger Kyle Van Noy LB Los Angeles Chargers N/A Fred Warner LB San Francisco 49ers N/A Troy Warner S Tampa Bay Buccaneers N/A Chris Wilcox CB Indianapolis Colts N/A Jamaal Williams RB Detroit Lions N/A Ty'Son Williams RB Indianapolis Colts N/A Zach Wilson QB New York Jets Corner Canyon

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football practice Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. Gail Burton, Associated Press

Utah players in the NFL Player Pos. NFL team Utah high school (if applicable) Utah junior college (If applicable) Bradlee Anae DE New York Jets N/A N/A Cody Barton LB Seattle Seahawks Brighton N/A Jackson Barton OT Las Vegas Raiders Brighton N/A Julian Blackmon FS Indianapolis Colts Layton N/A Marquise Blair S Seattle Seahawks N/A N/A Garett Bolles OT Denver Broncos Westlake Snow Terrell Burgess S Los Angeles Rams N/A N/A Britain Covey WR Philadelphia Eagles Timpview N/A Nick Ford C Jacksonville Jaguars N/A N/A Cole Fotheringham TE Las Vegas Raiders N/A N/A Leki Fotu DT Arizona Cardinals Herriman N/A Matt Gay K Los Angeles Rams Orem N/A Javelin Guidry DB New York Jets N/A N/A Tyler Huntley QB Baltimore Ravens N/A N/A Jaylon Johnson CB Chicago Bears N/A N/A Devin Lloyd LB Jacksonville Jaguars N/A N/A Zack Moss RB Buffalo Bills N/A N/A Bamidele Olaseni OL Las Vegas Raiders N/A N/A Tim Patrick WR Denver Broncos N/A N/A T.J. Pledger RB Arizona Cardinals N/A N/A Hauati Pututau DT Green Bay Packers Cottonwood N/A Eric Rowe S Miami Dolphins N/A N/A Nephi Sewell LB New Orleans Saints Deseret Hills N/A Mika Tafua DE Dallas Cowboys N/A N/A Marcus Williams FS Baltimore Ravens N/A N/A Mitch Wishnowsky P San Francisco 49ers N/A N/A

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stretches during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Utah State players in the NFL Player Pos. NFL team Utah high school (if applicable) Utah junior college (if applicable) Jalen Davis CB Cincinnati Bengals N/A N/A Kyler Fackrell LB Las Vegas Raiders N/A N/A Tipa Galeai LB Green Bay Packers N/A N/A Tyler Larsen C Washington Commanders Jordan N/A Dallin Leavitt S Green Bay Packers N/A N/A Jordan Love QB Green Bay Packers N/A N/A Patrick Scales LS Chicago Bears Weber N/A Deven Thompkins WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers N/A N/A Darwin Thompson RB Seattle Seahawks N/A N/A Nick Vigil LB Arizona Cardinals Fremont N/A Bobby Wagner MLB Los Angeles Rams N/A N/A Jaylen Warren RB Pittsburgh Steelers East Snow Derek Wright WR Carolina Panthers N/A N/A

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) rushes the passer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press

Other college players in the NFL Player Pos. NFL team College Utah high school (if applicable) Braxton Jones OT Chicago Bears Southern Utah Murray Miles Killebrew S Pittsburgh Steelers Southern Utah N/A Taron Johnson CB Buffalo Bills Weber State N/A Sua Opeta OG Philadelphia Eagles Weber State Stansbury Rashid Shaheed WR/RS New Orleans Saints Weber State N/A Jonah Williams DE Los Angeles Rams Weber State N/A

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig, Associated Press

Other Utah high school players in the NFL Player Pos. NFL team Utah high school Kaden Elliss LB New Orleans Saints Judge Memorial Simi Fehoko WR Dallas Cowboys Brighton Alohi Gilman S Los Angeles Chargers Orem Porter Gustin DE Miami Dolphins Salem Hills Andre James OT Las Vegas Raiders Herriman Bryan Mone DT Seattle Seahawks Highland Dalton Schultz TE Dallas Cowboys Bingham Penei Sewell OT Detroit Lions Desert Hills Noah Togiai TE Philadelphia Eagles Hunter Jay Tufele DT Jacksonville Jaguars Bingham

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Gary McCullough, Associated Press