Amari Whiting announces she’s committed to BYU basketball

Amari Whiting, the daughter of newly hired BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting, announced Tuesday morning that she has decommitted from the University of Oregon and has committed to BYU.

Whiting is believed to be the highest-rated player ever to commit to the BYU women’s basketball program. She’s ranked No. 31 in the class of 2023 by ESPN.

Super excited to be a coug 💙🤙🏼 LETSSS GOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/fGhD3ICjqA — Amari Whiting (@amari_whiting) July 26, 2022

After playing for her mom at Burley High in Idaho, Amari Whiting will play the upcoming season at Timpview High in Provo.

This story will be updated.

​​