Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Amari Whiting announces she’s committed to BYU basketball

The highly regarded recruit had originally committed to Oregon, but announced Tuesday that she will play for her mom, Amber, the new women’s coach at BYU

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Amari Whiting and her mom Amber, the BYU Cougars women’s basketball coach. Amari Whiting, one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2023, announced Tuesday that she will play collegiately for BYU after previously being committed to the Oregon Ducks.

BYU/Amari Whiting’s Twitter account

Amari Whiting, the daughter of newly hired BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting, announced Tuesday morning that she has decommitted from the University of Oregon and has committed to BYU. 

Whiting is believed to be the highest-rated player ever to commit to the BYU women’s basketball program. She’s ranked No. 31 in the class of 2023 by ESPN. 

After playing for her mom at Burley High in Idaho, Amari Whiting will play the upcoming season at Timpview High in Provo

This story will be updated. 

