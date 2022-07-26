Russia to withdraw from International Space Station after 2024

Russia announced its space program will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024 to focus on building its own station, ending a nearly 22-year partnership with the United States.

Details: In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Yuri Borisov, newly appointed CEO of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, announced the end of the partnership.



Borisov noted that the country will continue it work and research on the station until it withdraws.

However, Robyn Gaten, NASA’s director of the space station, states the organization has not seen an official statement from Russia announcing the termination.

NASA and their counterparts plan to keep the space station in operation until 2030, though what will be done with the Russian wing is yet to be decided.

Why does it matter? The announcement comes as tensions between Russia and the U.S. remain high following the invasion of Ukraine



Constructed after the Cold War, the ISS is one of the last standing partnerships between the two countries.

Key quote: “The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said. “I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station.”