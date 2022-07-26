Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez reportedly has a new team

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez reportedly has a new team
Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) moves downcourt during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) moves downcourt during a game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Hernangomez is reportedly signing with the Toronto Raptors.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez gained fame this summer for his star performance as Bo Cruz in the movie “Hustle” alongside Adam Sandler in which Hernangomez was scouted heavily by the Philadelphia 76ers before playing for the Boston Celtics.

In real life, Hernangomez will now reportedly be an Atlantic Division foe of those two teams.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hernangomez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Hernangomez, 26, arrived in Utah in February as somewhat of an afterthought in the trade that sent Joe Ingles from the Jazz to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the 6-foot-9, 214-pound Spaniard wound up becoming a key contributor off the bench for Utah over the last few months of the 2021-22 season.

Hernangomez would have been due $7.3 million for the upcoming season had he not been waived by the Jazz by June 30. Utah did, in fact, waive him before that deadline.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
What’s the latest on the Donovan Mitchell situation?
What you need to know about unnamed sources
Jazz could be trading more than just Donovan Mitchell this offseason
Where does the Deron Williams-Jazz trade rank among the NBA’s biggest in the last 20 years?
How Donovan Mitchell trade rumors leak
Who are the best 2023 NBA draft prospects not named Victor Wembanyama?