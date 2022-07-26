Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez reportedly has a new team

Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez gained fame this summer for his star performance as Bo Cruz in the movie “Hustle” alongside Adam Sandler in which Hernangomez was scouted heavily by the Philadelphia 76ers before playing for the Boston Celtics.

In real life, Hernangomez will now reportedly be an Atlantic Division foe of those two teams.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hernangomez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Free agent F Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2022

Hernangomez, 26, arrived in Utah in February as somewhat of an afterthought in the trade that sent Joe Ingles from the Jazz to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the 6-foot-9, 214-pound Spaniard wound up becoming a key contributor off the bench for Utah over the last few months of the 2021-22 season.

Hernangomez would have been due $7.3 million for the upcoming season had he not been waived by the Jazz by June 30. Utah did, in fact, waive him before that deadline.