Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Six Utes named to All-Pac-12 preseason first team

Three offensive Utes, three defensive Utes earn first-team nods

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah running back Tavion Thomas scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 1, 2022.

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thomas was one of six Utes to be named to the Pac-12’s preseason first team.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah and USC tied with a conference-best six players named to the All-Pac-12 football preseason first team.

A total of 13 Utes were included on the All-Pac-12 teams, which was released by the conference Tuesday afternoon. The teams were voted on by media members that cover Pac-12 football.

The six Utah players on the first team are running back Tavion Thomas, tight end Brant Kuithe and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels on offense; and cornerback Clark Phillips III, safety Cole Bishop and defensive lineman Van Fillinger on defense. 

The second team featured quarterback Cam Rising, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea and defensive lineman Junior Tafuna

Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele, tight end Dalton Kincaid, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, cornerback JaTravis Broughton each received honorable mention recognition. 

Related

USC also had six players on the first team — quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Mario Williams, wide receiver Jordan Addison, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and return specialist Travis Dye. 

Pac-12 football media day will be held Friday in Los Angeles.

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III lines up during practice for the Rose Bowl at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III lines up during practice for the upcoming Rose Bowl game against Ohio State at a field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Phillips was one three Utah defenders to be named to the Pac-12’s preseason first team.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

