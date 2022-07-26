Six Utes named to All-Pac-12 preseason first team

Utah and USC tied with a conference-best six players named to the All-Pac-12 football preseason first team.

A total of 13 Utes were included on the All-Pac-12 teams, which was released by the conference Tuesday afternoon. The teams were voted on by media members that cover Pac-12 football.

The six Utah players on the first team are running back Tavion Thomas, tight end Brant Kuithe and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels on offense; and cornerback Clark Phillips III, safety Cole Bishop and defensive lineman Van Fillinger on defense.

Here’s your All-Pac-12 Preseason Team pic.twitter.com/z4J7hTNpfG — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) July 26, 2022

The second team featured quarterback Cam Rising, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea and defensive lineman Junior Tafuna.

Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele, tight end Dalton Kincaid, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, cornerback JaTravis Broughton each received honorable mention recognition.

USC also had six players on the first team — quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Mario Williams, wide receiver Jordan Addison, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and return specialist Travis Dye.

Pac-12 football media day will be held Friday in Los Angeles.