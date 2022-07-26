Utah football gets commitment from Texas HS cornerback Joseph Smith

Over the last two months, Utah football has recruited well for its 2023 class, adding a combined nine commits in June and July.

Now it seems the Utes have turned their focus to the future.

On Tuesday, Utah received its first commitment for the 2025 class from Texas cornerback Joseph Smith.

Currently not rated by 247 Sports — Smith isn’t found in Rivals’ database yet either — the 6-foot-1, 170 pound defensive back chose the Utes over one other offer, from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

A rising sophomore who is listed by recruiting services as a cornerback but has also played as a free safety and wide receiver according to his HUDL profile, Smith was offered by Utah on June 1.

In explaining his decision to commit to the Utes, Smith wrote on Twitter, “After a long talk with my (f)amily, talking to coaches, loving the virtual visit, (and) conversations, I am verbally committing to Utah.”