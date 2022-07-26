Jimmer Fredette just hit a game-winner in The Basketball Tournament

The Basketball Tournament — otherwise known as TBT — is back, and so is former BYU men’s basketball great Jimmer Fredette.

Fredette came through in the clutch for The Money Team Tuesday night, hitting the game winning shot to send his team into the third round of the tournament.

With The Money Team — the team name is shortened to TMT on their jerseys — leading Men of Mackey 89-75 late in the game, Fredette received a pass from a driving Jordon Crawford and calmly drilled a 3-pointer to bring the contest to an end.

TBT games utilize the Elam Ending, which has been used most notably in the NBA All-Star game.

Created to “preserve a more natural end of game finish,” the Elam Ending calls for the game clock to be shut off in the fourth quarter, and a target score is instituted. Whichever team reaches the target score first wins the game.

As explained by TBT, “once the game clock is eliminated, trailing teams are allowed to focus on getting stops, rather than preventing the clock from running out. This results in great defense and pure basketball possessions all the way through the end.”

Thanks to Fredette, The Money Team — which includes former Utah Jazz players Jeremy Evans and Trevor Booker — moves on to face the winner of Red Scare and Golden Eagles .

The full TBT bracket can be found here.

