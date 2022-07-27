Facebook Twitter
If the Big Ten were to expand again, only a ‘handful of schools’ would reportedly be considered

Multiple Pac-12 schools could be targeted by the Big Ten, if the conference elects to expand once again

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
Stanford’s Austin Jones, center, scores a touchdown against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The Big Ten reportedly knows exactly which schools it would consider adding, if the conference elects to expand again.

It isn’t a long list.

According to a report Tuesday from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Big Ten would consider some combination of Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami and Florida State.

On Tuesday at Big Ten media days, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told assembled media that the conference isn’t opposed to expansion after adding USC and UCLA. It will be particular, though, and only add schools that can add real value to the conference.

“We will not expand just to expand,” Warren said. “It will be strategic, it will add additional value to our conference and it will provide a platform to even have our student-athletes be put on a larger platform so they can build their careers but also that they have an opportunity to grow and learn from an education and from an athletic standpoint.”

In a later interview with McMurphy, Warren went further, saying, “When I say add value: Value is important, but I just look at the fit. A fit has to be there academically, has to be there athletically. All those things are really important.

“There are a handful of schools that potentially could add value to us, but I’m so focused right now that we welcome USC and UCLA to our conference in 2024 with open arms.”

Warren told McMurphy that AAU (Association of American University) membership is a positive for prospective Big Ten additions, but not a requirement.

The Big Ten would have no shortage in interested parties if it were to want to expand again. A source told McMurphy that “literally every Power Five conference school not in the SEC has reached out to the Big Ten. University presidents, athletic directors, senior women administrators, you name it.”

