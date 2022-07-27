Zach Wilson believes he’s never been in a better spot mentally, despite off-the-field ‘distractions’

Zach Wilson has never lacked for confidence, but, entering his second season with the New York Jets, the former BYU quarterback believes he’s never been in a better place mentally despite numerous off-the-field “distractions” in recent weeks.

Wilson spoke with the media following the first day of Jets training camp Wednesday and adeptly evaded more than a few sensitive questions. He made it clear time and again that his focus is football and getting better at it.

“It’s just focusing on football and that really is all I can do,” Wilson said. “It is what it is. I’m excited to be here with the boys and I’m excited ... to try and get better every single day.”

He continued, “It (all) comes with the position, so I’m handling my business, handling what matters and keeping my family tight. ... I’ve never mentally felt that I am in a better spot than I am now.”

As a rookie quarterback in the NFL last year, Wilson had highs and lows, but at the beginning of his second season, he says he is more self-assured and comfortable with what the Jets are asking of him.

“I think really you are relaxed and have a better understanding of your job,” Wilson said. “You feel like you can keep improving and get better, but my understanding of the offense and my ability to get through my reads just keeps improving.”

Accuracy is a specific area the Jets need Wilson to show improvement in and he believes he is on track to do just that.

“I think it is an understanding of the offense,” Wilson said. “I have always been able to throw the ball. When you are confident with where you are going with the ball you can be accurate.”

Better connections with his teammates could be useful, as well, so early this month Wilson traveled to northern Idaho with several of his Jets teammates. He estimated that around 12 people total made the trip, including three tight ends, four or five receivers and four quarterbacks. It was a trip intended to improve bonds and, per Wilson, it did just that.

“Last year we did Miami and a lot of guys are from the area and train there, so I was trying to find something they’d never done before,” Wilson said. “So we found a spot, a little ranch — Gozzer Ranch — out in northern Idaho. We flew them out and a lot of guys were like, ‘Are we going to Canada?’”

He continued, “They had quite the trip out there and we had an awesome spot. We were golfing one day, boating another day and taught the guys to wake surf a little bit. They set up a perfect field for us and we got to work on a lot of stuff.”

“It was a good bonding moment for all of us,” he said.

