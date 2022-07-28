Citing the pressures of life on the road, singer Shawn Mendes has canceled the remainder of his “Wonder” world tour — including an upcoming show at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

Why did Shawn Mendes cancel his ‘Wonder’ world tour?

On July 27, Mendes announced that he decided to end his world tour after discussions with members of his team and health professionals.

“It has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he said in a statement, noting that he would be canceling the remainder of his tour in North America and the U.K./Europe.

“I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” Mendes said. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

Mendes’ world tour was in support of his most recent album, “Wonder,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and made Mendes one of just three male artists to score four No. 1 albums by the age of 22, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

The singer initially postponed his “Wonder” tour, which kicked off June 27, for three weeks earlier this month, making the announcement to his nearly 70 million followers on Instagram, Hollywood Life reported.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he said on July 8, per Hollywood Life. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes planned to perform across the world through August 2023, according to his website. All of those shows are now listed as canceled on the site.

But Mendes is already making it clear that he is far from done with making music and touring.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” Mendes shared on Twitter. “This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future.

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he added. “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

What about Shawn Mendes’ ‘Wonder’ concert in Salt Lake City 2022?

Mendes’ upcoming show in Salt Lake City, scheduled for Sept. 21, is also listed as canceled on Vivint Arena’s website.

“For Ticketmaster tickets, refunds will be processed automatically to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase,” according to Vivint Arena’s website.

Vivint Arena initially announced Mendes’ Salt Lake show in the fall of 2021, the Deseret News reported.