Thursday, July 28, 2022 | 
Utah’s Olympic gymnasts will reunite this weekend

Olympic silver medalists MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum, as well as U.S. Olympic alternate Kara Eaker, will be on hand at the U.S. Classic.

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
merlin_2909290.jpg

Utah Red Rocks alumni MyKayla Skinner is honored with other Olympians after the Utah Red Rocks beat Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Just over a year ago, Grace McCallum became an Olympic silver medalist, and in a few short days, it will have been a year since MyKayla Skinner became a silver medalist herself.

University of Utah gymnasts of the past and present, McCallum and Skinner will be reunited Saturday at the U.S. Classic, along with their U.S. Olympic alternate teammate Kara Eaker.

Eaker, McCallum and Skinner will not be competing in the U.S. Classic, which is “the penultimate domestic event of the year” and the final chance for gymnasts to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

They will, however, be on hand at the Maverik Center from 3 to 4:30 p.m. signing autographs, along with current Utah gymnasts Maile O’Keefe, Abby Paulson and Jaylene Gilstrap.

It will be the first time the Olympians will be together since the middle of the NCAA gymnastics season earlier this year, when all three were honored by Utah alongside past Olympians who’d gone through the program.

The senior women’s session of the U.S. Classic will take place Saturday night at 5 p.m. MT and will feature many of the best elite gymnasts in the country — prospective 2024 Paris Olympians among them — including current Florida Gators standout Leanne Wong, a U.S. Olympic alternate herself and a club teammate of Eaker’s.

Other additional competitors include Ciena Alipio (Midwest Gymnastics Center), Charlotte Booth (Brandy Johnson’s), Amelia Disidore (GAGE), Addison Fatta (Prestige Gymnastics), Shilese Jones (Ascend Gymnastics Center), Levi Jung-Ruivivar (Twin City Twisters), Lauren Little (Everest Gymnastics), Nola Matthews (Airborne), Marissa Neal (GAGE), Brooke Pierson (WOGA), Joscelyn Roberson (North East Texas Elite) and Katelyn Rosen (Twin City Twisters).

