Thursday, July 28, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah picked to win Pac-12 title in media’s preseason poll

The reigning conference champions received 26 of the 33 available first-place votes in the preseason poll released Thursday.

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe during the Rose Bowl.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The Utes were picked at the Pac-12 favorites in 2022-23.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

LOS ANGELES — Utah has been picked to repeat as Pac-12 champions, according to the media that covers the conference.

The Utes, who will be defending their title in 2022, received 26 of the 33 first-place votes in the preseason poll released Thursday.

Following Utah in the No. 2 spot was Oregon, which fell to Utah in last year’s Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. The Ducks received two first-place votes. 

USC checked in at No. 3, though it earned five first-place votes. 

The rest of the poll featured No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Oregon State, No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Washington State, No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 California, No. 10 Arizona State, No. 11 Arizona and No. 12 Colorado. 

This will mark the first season that the Pac-12 title game will be played between the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage

The Pac-12 media has correctly picked the conference champion in 32 of 61 previous preseason polls. 

Pac-12 Football Media Day will be held Friday in Los Angeles.

