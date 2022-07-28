Utah picked to win Pac-12 title in media’s preseason poll

LOS ANGELES — Utah has been picked to repeat as Pac-12 champions, according to the media that covers the conference.

The Utes, who will be defending their title in 2022, received 26 of the 33 first-place votes in the preseason poll released Thursday.

Following Utah in the No. 2 spot was Oregon, which fell to Utah in last year’s Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. The Ducks received two first-place votes.

USC checked in at No. 3, though it earned five first-place votes.

The rest of the poll featured No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Oregon State, No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Washington State, No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 California, No. 10 Arizona State, No. 11 Arizona and No. 12 Colorado.

This will mark the first season that the Pac-12 title game will be played between the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.

The Pac-12 media has correctly picked the conference champion in 32 of 61 previous preseason polls.

Pac-12 Football Media Day will be held Friday in Los Angeles.