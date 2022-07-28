How to watch Pac-12 media day

The Utah Utes will kick off the 2022-23 college football season in 37 days when they take on the Florida Gators in their season opener on Sept. 3.

Before that though, Kyle Whittingham, quarterback Cam Rising and cornerback Clark Phillips III will take a turn in the spotlight at Pac-12 media day.

The Pac-12 Networks will feature complete coverage of all 12 conference teams on Friday, starting at 9 a.m. MT.

What to watch for during Pac-12 media day

Here is the programming schedule for Utah at Pac-12 media day, which will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks:



9 a.m. MT — Pac-12 conference commissioner George Kliavkoff will address the media.

9:45 a.m. MT — Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham will address the media. Whittingham’s interview will air on Pac-12 Insider, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com

11 a.m. MT — Whittingham, Rising and Phillips will sit down with the Pac-12 Network’s Ashley Adamson, Nigel Burton and Yogi Roth. Those interviews will air on the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

Here are a few stories to get you ready for Pac-12 media day