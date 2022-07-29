Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 29, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports Brigham Young

BYU men’s basketball will face USC in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE BYU men’s basketball will face USC in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis
BYU and USC will face off this year on Nov. 23 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

In this December 2020 file photo, BYU’s Matt Haarms and USC’s Evan Mobley fight for a rebound. The Cougars and Trojans will face off again this year on Nov. 23 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jessica Hill, Associated Press

The BYU Cougars know who their first opponent will be in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

As revealed on Friday, the Cougars will face the USC Trojans in the opening round of the tournament, which is billed as “one of the most challenging early-season tournaments.”

Tournament organizers announced that the game between the Cougars and Trojans will be played on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. MST at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

BYU will make its first ever trip to the Bahamas and will go up against a USC program that holds an 8-3 all-time advantage over the Cougars.

The teams last met at the Roman Legends Classic in 2020, a game BYU lost 79-53.

Other first round matchups at the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis include defending national champion Kansas against NC State, Dayton vs. Wisconsin and Tennessee vs. Butler.

Entering its 11th year, previous champions of the three-day Battle 4 Atlantis include:

  • Harvard (2011).
  • Duke (2012).
  • Villanova (2013).
  • Wisconsin (2014).
  • Syracuse (2015).
  • Baylor (2016).
  • Villanova (2017).
  • Virginia (2018).
  • Michigan (2019).
  • Baylor (2021).

