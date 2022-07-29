BYU men’s basketball will face USC in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis

The BYU Cougars know who their first opponent will be in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
As revealed on Friday, the Cougars will face the USC Trojans in the opening round of the tournament, which is billed as “one of the most challenging early-season tournaments.”
Tournament organizers announced that the game between the Cougars and Trojans will be played on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. MST at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.
BYU will make its first ever trip to the Bahamas and will go up against a USC program that holds an 8-3 all-time advantage over the Cougars.
The teams last met at the Roman Legends Classic in 2020, a game BYU lost 79-53.
Other first round matchups at the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis include defending national champion Kansas against NC State, Dayton vs. Wisconsin and Tennessee vs. Butler.
Entering its 11th year, previous champions of the three-day Battle 4 Atlantis include:
- Harvard (2011).
- Duke (2012).
- Villanova (2013).
- Wisconsin (2014).
- Syracuse (2015).
- Baylor (2016).
- Villanova (2017).
- Virginia (2018).
- Michigan (2019).
- Baylor (2021).