BYU men’s basketball will face USC in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis

The BYU Cougars know who their first opponent will be in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

As revealed on Friday, the Cougars will face the USC Trojans in the opening round of the tournament, which is billed as “one of the most challenging early-season tournaments.”

Tournament organizers announced that the game between the Cougars and Trojans will be played on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. MST at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

BYU will make its first ever trip to the Bahamas and will go up against a USC program that holds an 8-3 all-time advantage over the Cougars.

The teams last met at the Roman Legends Classic in 2020, a game BYU lost 79-53.

Other first round matchups at the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis include defending national champion Kansas against NC State, Dayton vs. Wisconsin and Tennessee vs. Butler.

Entering its 11th year, previous champions of the three-day Battle 4 Atlantis include:

