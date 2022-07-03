The Utah-based ‘Dream Home Makeover’ is officially returning to Netflix

It’s been over a year and a half since the last episode of the Utah-based home improvement show “Dream Home Makeover” aired on Netflix, and fans are itching for more. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season.

Driving the news: According to Cosmopolitan, Netflix confirmed last year that the show would be renewed for another season. People recently reported that the third season will officially hit Netflix on July 27.



Season 3 is said to have been filmed while Shea McGee, who stars in the show with her husband, Syd McGee, and was pregnant with the couple’s third child — a baby girl named Margot who joined their family last July, according to People magazine.

In March 2021, the McGees posted to their official Studio McGee Facebook account that filming for Season 3 would start very soon, per Glamour. Upcoming episodes will highlight all sorts of renovations, with “... design projects that range from one-room designs to full home builds and renovations, effortlessly applying the same set of principles to every project, creating jaw-dropping interiors that are unfussy, accessible, and breathtakingly simple at any level of the budget ladder,” Cosmopolitan reported.

Details: “Dream Home Makeover” already has two seasons on Netflix, with six episodes per season.

