Sunday, July 3, 2022 | 
Television Utah Entertainment

The Utah-based ‘Dream Home Makeover’ is officially returning to Netflix

‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 3 hits Netflix July 27

By  Lindsey Harper
   
A Netflix logo.

A Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia on July 17, 2017. Utah-based home improvement show “Dream Home Makeover” will return to Netflix for a third season.

Matt Rourke, Associated Press

It’s been over a year and a half since the last episode of the Utah-based home improvement show “Dream Home Makeover” aired on Netflix, and fans are itching for more. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season.

Driving the news: According to Cosmopolitan, Netflix confirmed last year that the show would be renewed for another season. People recently reported that the third season will officially hit Netflix on July 27.

  • Season 3 is said to have been filmed while Shea McGee, who stars in the show with her husband, Syd McGee, and was pregnant with the couple’s third child — a baby girl named Margot who joined their family last July, according to People magazine.
  • What they’re saying: In March 2021, the McGees posted to their official Studio McGee Facebook account that filming for Season 3 would start very soon, per Glamour.
  • Upcoming episodes will highlight all sorts of renovations, with “... design projects that range from one-room designs to full home builds and renovations, effortlessly applying the same set of principles to every project, creating jaw-dropping interiors that are unfussy, accessible, and breathtakingly simple at any level of the budget ladder,” Cosmopolitan reported.

Details: “Dream Home Makeover” already has two seasons on Netflix, with six episodes per season.

  • The show follows Shea and Syd McGee as they tackle home renovations and run their interior design business, Studio McGee, which is located in Holladay, Utah.
  • The couple works on various projects in the show, including “... a 1908 historic home, mountain house, and a manor, and their locations have ranged from Los Angeles, California, to Lehi, Utah,” Looper reported.
  • The couple also released an extended version of their home improvement book, “Make Life Beautiful,” earlier this year.
