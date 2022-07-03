This Utah gymnast is transferring to the SEC

An important member of the University of Utah gymnastics team over the past several years is leaving for the SEC.

Cammy Hall announced on Instagram Friday that she will be using her fifth year of eligibility to compete for LSU next spring.

A native of Gainesville, Virginia, Hall arrived at Utah in 2019 as a relative unknown among the elite programs in the country.

Her career then got off to a slow start as she missed the entire 2019 season with injury, but over the next three years, she was a mainstay on vault, only missing two competitions.

In all, Hall hit 30 of 37 career routines at Utah. She racked up two event victories on vault as a junior in 2021 and garnered Pac-12 honorable mention honors on the event that season.

Utah is primed to lose just three of its 24 routines from last season, although two of them are on vault — Hall and the graduating Alexia Burch (Sydney Soloski on floor exercise is the other).

That said, there should be heavy competition on the event from last season’s core, plus returnees Kara Eaker and Jillian Hoffman, who were injured for much of the campaign.

Add incoming freshman Makenna Smith, and an event that was inconsistent for Utah last season should be improved despite Hall’s departure.