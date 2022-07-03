3 dead and 3 injured after a shooting in a Denmark mall

A gunman killed three people and wounded three others at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Danish police announced they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man for the attack, adding that they were not ruling out the possibility that it was an “act of terrorism,” according to Reuters.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon at Field’s, “one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia,” per The Associated Press.

A Harry Styles concert was scheduled for Sunday nigh at a nearby arena, but it has reportedly been cancelled due to the attack, BBC reported.

The victims were a man in his 40’s and “two young people,” Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen said, according to The Associated Press.