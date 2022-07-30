The ripple effects of the Rudy Gobert trade

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

It’s been four weeks since the Utah Jazz made the deal that would send Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the ramifications of that trade are still reverberating throughout the NBA.

It was that move that signaled the Jazz’s intentions of moving in a totally different direction, likely a rebuild, making way for movement in the Western Conference and leading up to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell. But it’s not just the Jazz that have been changed or impacted by the Gobert deal.

The haul that the Jazz got in return for Gobert (Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, this year’s No. 22 overall pick Walker Kessler, four future first-round picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027, a top-five protected pick in 2029 and a pick-swap with Minnesota in 2026) has stalled trade discussions leaguewide.

The Jazz front office deserves a lot of credit for the largesse presented to them by the Wolves. But because of the size of the return for Gobert, the market has been set and now the Jazz are seeking a return of similar quality for Mitchell. So teams hoping to get in on those trade discussions are burdened with having to be willing to give up a lot.

Again though, this isn’t just about the Jazz. It’s also been more than four weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and while that doesn’t have anything to do with the Jazz, the market value of Durant is obviously supposed to exceed that of Gobert, so it has made finding a team with a suitable haul of assets difficult.

These things eventually work themselves out and teams will find ways to make things work if they want a player bad enough, whether that means giving up the future to bet on a star player now, or getting multiple teams involved to put together an acceptable package.

But, Mitchell and Durant are high-level, team-changing players and movement in the NBA this summer has been quiet as the rest of the league waits to find out where these top names are going to end up. Until those moves are made, the league is in a bit of a holding pattern.

This week in Jazz history

On July 30, 2020, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert sank two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to cap a 14-point, 12-rebound and three-block performance, giving the Jazz a 106-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA’s 2019-20 season restart in the Orlando bubble.

