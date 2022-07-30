Utah ties transaction tracker: This former BYU lineman just went from the USFL to the NFL

The Deseret News is tracking Utah ties involved in NFL roster moves during training camp, before the start of the 2022 season.

July 29

Three years after former BYU defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile was last on an NFL roster, he’s back in the league again.

Laulile signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, after working out for the team earlier in the week.

The 27-year-old — who played for BYU from 2013-16 — entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent four years ago. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts in May 2018, but was waived after training camp that year. He then joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad midseason.

Laulile signed a reserve/futures contract with the Saints in January 2019, but was then waived in mid-May.

The defensive tackle played this past spring in the USFL for the Houston Gamblers, and even scored a touchdown on his birthday.

Laulile is the second defensive tackle San Francisco has signed this week — former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche was signed Tuesday — after the 49ers’ Arik Armstead sprained his knee on the opening day of training camp. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Armstead is expected to miss “a few weeks,” per ESPN.

Other Utah ties transactions from July 29:



The Detroit Lions signed former Utah offensive lineman Darrin Paulo . He spent much of last season on the Lions’ practice squad.

. He spent much of last season on the Lions’ practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders placed former Utah State linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Fackrell, who played last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, isn’t eligible to play for the Raiders this season since he went on IR before preseason cuts occurred, though he could sign with another team if he reaches an injury settlement with Las Vegas and is released.

July 26