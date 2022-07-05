Highlights from new Jazz head coach Will Hardy’s introductory press conference

The Utah Jazz formally introduced Will Hardy as the team’s new head coach on Tuesday.

In a press conference held at Vivint Arena, Hardy was joined by Jazz CEO of basketball Danny Ainge and owner Ryan Smith as they fielded questions from local reporters. Here are some of the highlights from those interviews:



The Jazz interviewed an extensive list of candidates for the position, but Hardy immediately stood out for Ainge and the rest of the front office.

Hardy’s coaching philosophy can generally be summed up in three words — toughness, sacrifice, passion. “I would like for everybody to recognize that this is bigger than them individually,” Hardy said. “Everybody’s gonna have to get out of their comfort zone a little bit as they move forward.”

The front office was honest with Hardy throughout the interview process about the different paths the Jazz could take moving forward and how that could mean that he could be coaching a contending team or a team that is facing a rebuild. Hardy wanted to position no matter the roster or what the future might be.