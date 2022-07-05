Who is Alex Holder, the Jan. 6 documentary filmmaker behind “Unprecedented”?

Alex Holder is a British documentary filmmaker who filmed then-President Donald Trump and his family on and in the lead up to Jan. 6, 2021.

Holder was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month, and the committee obtained footage from his documentary “Unprecedented.”

In a trailer for documentary published by Politico, Trump and his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric are showing getting ready for on-camera interviews and on the campaign trail.

POLITICO Playbook has obtained exclusively a trailer for Alex Holder's docuseries about the Trump family, which was among the hours of footage the filmmaker turned over to the Jan. 6 committee.



Holder testified before the Jan. 6 committee behind closed doors for about two hours on June 23, and the committee will use footage from the documentary in its hearings.

Holder joked to CNN that he got access to the Trump family through his “English charm,” but he tweeted that the Trump’s didn’t have editorial control over the documentary.

Holder told CNN that during his interview with Trump, Trump said there was no way then-candidate Joe Biden won the election.

“My job in terms of the documentary is to record history and record these moments, and this is a unique moment,” Holder said. “This is a moment where the sitting president of the United States, in the White House looking me in the eye telling me that he actually won the 2020 election when in fact he didn’t.”

Holder’s past work includes “Keep Quiet,” a 2016 documentary about an anti-Semitic Hungarian politician who finds out he’s Jewish, and “Bad Boy Chiller Crew,” a 2021 series about a rap group. According to his production company AJH Films, Holder also has a forthcoming documentary about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said when he and his team began filming “we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress.”

“I had no agenda coming into this,” Holder said in a statement after he was subpoenaed. “We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately.”

Holder told BBC he has also been subpoenaed by a district attorney in Georgia, where investigators are looking into Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to overturn election results.

“I seem to be collecting subpoenas,” he said.

He’s also received threats of violence and now has armed security.

“There’s all sorts of conspiracies and threats that are coming through,” he said. “But at the end of the day I’m going to comply and do what ever I need to do to work with any subpeoana or anything that comes from a lawful manner, of course I’ll do it and tell the truth and I’ve got nothing to hide.”

“Unprecedented” is set to premiere on Discovery+, but there is not yet a release date.

