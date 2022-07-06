The Jan. 6 committee is gearing up for Trump’s former White House counsel

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 has been gathering new evidence and will reportedly interview former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone ahead of their next hearing scheduled for Tuesday, July 12.

“There will be way more information,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday.

Testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, has inspired new witnesses to come forward, Kinzinger said.

“This happens every day,” he said. “Every day we get new people that come forward.”

The select committee subpoenaed Cipollone last week because it said it found evidence he “repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on Jan. 6th and in the days that preceded.” Now they have reportedly reached a deal to talk.

“[T]he committee needs to hear from [Cipollone] on the record, as other former White House counsels have done in other congressional investigations,” committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, wrote in a letter. “Any concerns Mr. Cipollone has about the institutional prerogatives of the office he previously held are clearly outweighed by the need for his testimony.”

Cipollone reached a deal to meet with the committee by Friday, according the New York Times, and he’ll reportedly be interviewed on tape rather than testify publicly.

Hutchinson said during her testimony last month that Cipollone approached her about Trump wanting to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and he said, “we need to make sure that this doesn’t happen. This would be legally a terrible idea for us. We’re — we have serious legal concerns if we go up to the Capitol that day,” according to Hutchinson.

“Mr. Cipollone said something to the effect of please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol, Cassidy,” she said. “Keep in touch with me. We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.”

Cipollone was concerned with being potentially being charged with obstructing justice, defrauding the electoral count, or that it would look like they were inciting a riot at the Capitol, Hutchinson said.

Some Republicans hope to launch their own select committees to investigate the Jan. 6 select committee’s investigation if the GOP takes back the House in the midterms as its favored to do.

