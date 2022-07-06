Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 6, 2022 
What Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said about Rudy Gobert after trade became official

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022. Jazz owner Ryan Smith praised Gobert, who was recently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

On Wednesday morning, the trade sending Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a big haul was made official.

In the Jazz’s announcement of the trade, team owner Ryan Smith praised Gobert’s impact both on and off the floor (mostly the latter) during his nine years in Utah.

Related

“Rudy Gobert had a huge impact on this franchise and the entire state of Utah during his nine seasons with the Jazz,” Smith said in a statement. “One of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, Rudy will forever be considered one of the most significant players to wear a Jazz uniform.

“His love for and impact on this community are impossible to overstate. He fully embraced this state, especially through his Rudy’s Kids Foundation. Rudy will forever be a part of us. We wish him all the best in this next stage of his career. Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman.”

In exchange for the 30-year-old Gobert, the Jazz acquired guards Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley and Leandro Bolmaro, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, the draft rights to center Walker Kessler, first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 (top five protected on the final pick), and a 2026 first-round pick swap.  

