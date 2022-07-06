There’s no doubt that Netflix is the leading streaming service in subscribers and awards. However, with Emmy nominations coming up next Tuesday, there is buzz that Hulu might take the title of Outstanding Limited Series from Netflix this year.

Primetimer narrowed down the list of potential nomination picks and discovered that Hulu might have the better chance of winning the category over its competitors.

“While past years have seen powerhouse brands HBO and Netflix duke it out for limited series supremacy at the Emmys, an emerging third superpower is poised to shake things up. Could this be the year of Hulu?” Primetimer said.

Comedy and drama categories at the Emmys have expanded the number of nominations over the years, but with only five nominations given out last year for limited series, the competition is tough.

Hulu has received only one nomination ever in the limited series category with “Little Fires Everywhere” in 2020, but this might be the year where two shows from Hulu make it into the category.

The two shows in question are “Dopesick” starring Michael Keaton and “The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried.

“The show’s (“Dopesick”) biggest competition in this category may well be in-house, as the Elizabeth Holmes series ‘The Dropout,’ which was consistently hailed as the best of the wave of 2022 scammer series, presents as a major contender,” Primetimer said.

While Hulu has a fighting chance of beating Netflix in the limited series category, the Emmys also note that Hulu has a lot to offer in many different areas of the award season as well.

“At its August 2021 debut, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ generated Hulu’s largest-ever audience for a comedy premiere and soon became the streamer’s most-watched comedy, according to Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich,” Emmys said.

Not only has talk of Hulu beating out Netflix recently made headlines, but the Los Angeles Times also notes that five years ago Hulu won the Emmy category of first drama series instead of Netflix.

“It wasn’t Netflix’s moody ‘House of Cards’ which premiered four years prior, that took home the first drama series Emmy for a streamer in 2017. It was Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” the LA Times said.

Along with leading contenders HBO and Netflix, Hulu will have to compete with notable shows streamed by Paramount+, Apple TV+ and FX.

The nominations will be announced Tuesday, with the awards airing September 12.

