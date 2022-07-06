Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Some of the top reactions to Chet Holmgren’s NBA debut in Utah

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks during a Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, is a very divisive prospect because of his great skill on both ends of the floor but very slight frame at 7 feet and 195 pounds.

On Tuesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Holmgren had his NBA debut as the Thunder took on the Utah Jazz at the Salt Lake City Summer League, and Holmgren was fantastic.

Utah Jazz assistant coach Irv Roland high-fives Jordan Usher during a Summer League game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Jeenathan Williams of the Utah Jazz puts the ball in over Ousmane Dieng of the Oklahoma City Thunder during a Summer League game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz assistant coach Bryan Bailey, who is serving as head coach during Summer League games, calls out to players during the Jazz game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz assistant coach Bryan Bailey, center, who is serving as head coach during Summer League games, and other coaches sit on the bench during the Jazz game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder loses the ball as Kofi Cockburn and Xavier Sneed of the Utah Jazz jam him up during a Summer League game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins during a Summer League game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder leaps over Jordan Usher of the Utah Jazz during a Summer League game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Justin Robinson of the Utah Jazz drives to the hoop ahead of Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder during a Summer League game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Xavier Sneed of the Utah Jazz drives between Gabe Brown and Eugene Omoruyi of the Oklahoma City Thunder during a Summer League game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Sweat drips from Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler’s chin as he prepares to shoot from the line during a Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams dunks over Utah Jazz’s James Palmer during a Summer League game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks during a Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Holmgren, who played one season at Gonzaga before turning pro, finished with 23 points (18 in the first half) on just nine shots and added seven rebounds, a summer league record-tying six blocks, four assists and a steal in just under 24 minutes as Oklahoma City beat Utah 98-77.

As the game unfolded and then afterward, fans and other observers heaped praise on the big man on Twitter.

Here is some of that praise:

