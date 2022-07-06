Some of the top reactions to Chet Holmgren’s NBA debut in Utah

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, is a very divisive prospect because of his great skill on both ends of the floor but very slight frame at 7 feet and 195 pounds.

On Tuesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Holmgren had his NBA debut as the Thunder took on the Utah Jazz at the Salt Lake City Summer League, and Holmgren was fantastic.

1 of 12 2 of 12 3 of 12 4 of 12 5 of 12 6 of 12 7 of 12 8 of 12 9 of 12 10 of 12 11 of 12 12 of 12

Holmgren, who played one season at Gonzaga before turning pro, finished with 23 points (18 in the first half) on just nine shots and added seven rebounds, a summer league record-tying six blocks, four assists and a steal in just under 24 minutes as Oklahoma City beat Utah 98-77.

As the game unfolded and then afterward, fans and other observers heaped praise on the big man on Twitter.

Here is some of that praise:

It's only Summer League but this was an unbelievable Summer League performance by Chet Holmgren.



23 points

9 shots

7 rebounds

6 blocks

4 assists

23 minutes



Chet looked more like the HS version of himself with the freedom to create so much off the dribble. Just better. pic.twitter.com/g2ivpAxvhi — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 6, 2022

I will not tweet about players during summer league



I will not tweet about players during summer league



I will not tweet about players during summer league



But that was some half by Chet Holmgren — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

Chet Holmgren with one of the most impressive halves in Summer League history. pic.twitter.com/rjfSnWr4KV — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 6, 2022

The Thunder should reward Chet with a 5,000 calorie meal tonight. — Kade Kimble (@kadekimble) July 6, 2022

this is uncanny 👀 🤯



Chet Holmgren 2022 Dirk Nowitzki 2011pic.twitter.com/yV1KWTBZB2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2022

CHET SAID MEET ME AT THE RIM 😳 pic.twitter.com/ncBjZjVwLf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2022

"That's a record?... Well I'm coming to break it again"@ChetHolmgren after setting the Utah Summer League Record for blocks with 6. pic.twitter.com/ygENsHwQ0l — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2022